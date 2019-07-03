A Slightly Above-Average 4th of July?
"Paul, what about the 4th of July?" Well, this year it'll fall on a Thursday. Next question. Remember Murphy's Third Law: storms, given a choice, prefer to come on major holidays. There's no denying it.
The next 5 days won't win any awards for beauty and splendor, but with good timing and a little luck you'll be able to schedule most outdoor plans without too much anguish, running and screaming. The pattern is ripe for scattered, hit-or-miss showers and T-storms from tonight into Thursday, but no stalled fronts or all-day rains are brewing.
Latest models bring a drier northerly breeze into Minnesota Friday and Saturday with spurts of sun, lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s (north) to low 80s (metro). A few pop-up showers may return by Sunday, but the majority of the next 5 days should be lukewarm and dry.
No epic severe weather outbreaks, it's too wet for wildfires and no sauna-like heat warnings. No locust showing up on Doppler either.
Then again, it's the biggest holiday of summer. What can possibly go wrong?
Slight Cooling Trend. From mid-80s to upper-70s? My kind of cool front. A few showers and T-storms will accompany this subtle wind shift to the north, and I can't rule out a storm in the area for Thursday evening fireworks. Graphics above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.
The Edge of Discomfort. The 2-week outlook from NOAA's GFS model keeps the epicenter of the heat over the southern USA with (slight) relief for the northern USA.
No More Weather Advisories? Here's an excerpt of a message I received from NOAA yesterday: "The National Weather Service (NWS) Hazard Simplification (Haz Simp) team is excited to share an important project update! NWS is examining the technical and policy requirements to confirm feasibility of removing the term “Advisory” from the NWS Watch, Warning and Advisory System. This decision comes after years of social science research with our forecasters, public, and partners. One of the most important findings during this process has been the high level of misunderstanding around the “Advisory” headline. Our public and even some partners frequently confuse “Watch” and “Advisory,” considering them almost as synonyms. In line with these results, this change would retain our current “Watch” and “Warning” terms, but remove “Advisory” as a headline term. This change to the WWA system supports IDSS (Impact-based Decision Support Services) for our core partners by aligning with the Prepare (Watch) and Act (Warning) paradigm used by emergency managers. To clarify, this would not result in elimination of Advisory-level information; rather, it’s an opportunity to explore how we could communicate this information in a different, more intuitive way. As a part of this change, we will expand the use of the headline “Emergency” beyond Tornado and Flash Flood for selected hazards. We understand this would be a major change and, as we all know, the devil is in the details! Because of this, a formal implementation decision has not yet been made. This proposal is a major project milestone, but it would be several years before NWS official products are changed permanently. We will continue engaging with our partners as we explore the policy and technical needs of this major change..."
Background: More on NOAA's ongoing process of Hazard Simplification here.
Freak Hailstorm Dumps Up to 6 Feet of Ice on Guadalajara, Mexico. CBS News has the head-scratching details: "A bizarre hailstorm left a Mexican city buried in up to six feet of ice Sunday – in the middle of summer. The unusual weather event in Guadalajara damaged homes and cars, but there were no reports of injuries. Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, tweeted about the government's response to the freakish hailstorm, along with photos of ice tall enough to cover vehicles' wheels. He was stunned by what he saw in Guadalajara, Jalisco's capital, and suggested climate change may be the cause of the ice storm. "I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists," he wrote in Spanish..."
The Rise of Robots-As-A-Service. As if I wasn't already paranoid enough, here's a clip from a story at VentureBeat: "Robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) is about to eat the world of work. While much of the attention in the world of automation technology has been focused on self-driving cars, many other markets traditionally dominated by human-in-the-loop solutions are reaching a point of inflection, enabling RaaS solutions to take over. Robotics companies historically have sold their customers — you guessed it — robots. In the enterprise, robots have often been leveraged to streamline manufacturing. Giant companies with ominous, global, megacorp-sounding names like FANUC and ABB provide solutions that require hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of investment dollars just to get started...
Laughter Really Is the Best Medicine. The Washington Post confirms something we've always known: "That old cliche about laughter being the best medicine, as with many cliches, is probably grounded in truth. The psychological effects of laughter are obvious, but it may bring physiological benefits as well. Moreover, it’s free and has no bad side effects. Laughter stimulates the body’s organs by increasing oxygen intake to the heart, lungs and muscles, and stimulates the brain to release more endorphins, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also helps people handle stress by easing tension, relaxing the muscles and lowering blood pressure. It relieves pain, and improves mood. Laughter also strengthens the immune system..."
87 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities.
83 F. average high on July 2.
88 F. maximum temperature on July 2, 2018.
July 3, 1947: Tornadoes hit Marshall and Polk Counties.
WEDNESDAY: Warm sun, stray T-storm late. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 86
4TH OF JULY: Humid, scattered showers, T-storms. Winds: S 3-8. Wake-up: 71. High: 85
FRIDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, drier breeze. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 70. High: 83
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, showers south. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 65. High: near 80
SUNDAY: Cool breeze, spotty showers around. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 65. High: 78
MONDAY: More showers and T-storms. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 67. High: 82
TUESDAY: Steamy with a few strong T-storms. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 86
Climate Stories...
Climate Change Made European Heat Wave At Least Five Times Likelier. The Guardian has details: "The record-breaking heatwave that struck France and other European nations in June was made at least five – and possibly 100 – times more likely by the climate crisis, scientists have calculated. Such heatwaves are also about 4C hotter than a century ago, the researchers say. Furthermore, the heatwaves hitting Europe are more frequent and more severe than climate models have predicted. Last month was the hottest June since 1880, both in Europe and around the world, according to separate data released on Tuesday by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. In Europe the temperature was 3C above the June average a century ago, and globally it was more than 1C higher..."
Antarctic Sea Ice is Declining Dramatically And We Don't Know Why. New Scientist explains: "Decades of expanding sea ice in Antarctica have been wiped out by three years of sudden and dramatic declines, leaving scientist puzzled as to why the region has flipped so abruptly. A new satellite analysis reveals that between 2014 and 2017 sea ice extent in the southern hemisphere suffered unprecedented annual decreases, leaving the area covered by sea ice at its lowest point in 40 years. The declines were so big that they outstripped the losses in the fast-melting Arctic over the same period. “It’s very surprising. We just haven’t seen decreases like that in either hemisphere,” says Claire Parkinson at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who undertook the analysis. However, researchers cautioned against pinning the changes on climate change and said it was too early to say if the shrinking is the start of a long-term trend or a blip..."
Antarctic Ice Takes a Nosedive: Climate Nexus has links and headlines: "Sea ice in Antarctica is experiencing a rapid and puzzling decline after years of gradual growth, scientists say. A NASA study of satellite data shows that ice levels hit a record low just three years after hitting a record high in 2014, bringing the amount of ice lost in Antarctica in this period equivalent to the amount of ice the Arctic has lost over 34 years. Global weather patterns have formerly encouraged gradual sea ice growth on the continent, and some researchers worry that the mysterious ice decrease could mean overall warming has caught up with the South Pole. "The rapid decline has caught us by surprise and changes the picture completely," scientist Andrew Shepherd told the Guardian. "Now sea ice is retreating in both hemispheres and that presents a challenge because it could mean further warming." (AP, CNN, NBC, The Guardian).
Support for Lawsuits Against Fossil Fuel Companies. Here's an interesting nugget from The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication: "...A majority of Americans (57%) also think fossil fuel companies have either “a great deal” or “a moderate amount” of responsibility for the damages caused by global warming. In addition, 57% of the public supports making fossil fuel companies pay for a portion of the damages to local communities caused by carbon pollution from burning fossil fuels. When asked more specifically about whether fossil fuel companies or taxpayers should pay for the costs of the damages caused by global warming, a majority of Americans (53%) think fossil fuel companies rather than taxpayers should pay for most or all of the costs. Only 12% of Americans think taxpayers and fossil fuel companies should pay an equal share, and just 6% think taxpayers should pay for most or all of the costs..."
Why Company Lawyers Fear Climate Change Litigation. OZY.com has the story: "A couple of months ago, nearly 3,500 European in-house lawyers were sent a survey asking a simple question: Do you expect your organization to face legal risks because of climate change? Almost 50 percent of those who answered said they did, which was unfortunate, considering only about 15 percent said their legal departments were well prepared to deal with such threats. Those numbers are instructive because the survey was carried out by the Dutch Association of In-House Counsel and the Dutch law firm Houthoff, and most of those questioned were Dutch. The Netherlands has become a central battleground in a new class of lawsuits spreading around the world amid a rising sense of urgency about the need to tackle climate change..."
We've Built Too Much Dirty Stuff: More perspective from Climate Nexus: "Existing fossil fuel infrastructure already locks the world into levels of warming that would exceed the goals of the Paris agreement--and planned projects would add billions of additional emissions, new research shows. A study published Monday in the journal Nature finds that simply allowing all the existing power and industrial plants, cars, buildings and other infrastructure to complete their current life cycles would emit more than 650 billion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, enough to push warming past the Paris agreement's 1.5 degrees C goal. Planned projects, meanwhile, would add an additional 200 billion tons of CO2 and would put the higher 2 degrees C target at risk. "Our estimates suggest that little or no additional CO2-emitting infrastructure can be commissioned and that infrastructure retirements that are earlier than historical ones (or retrofits with carbon capture and storage technology) may be necessary, in order to meet the Paris Agreement climate goals," the paper reads." (Washington Post $, Reuters, LA Times $, National Geographic, InsideClimate News)
Europe Has Had Five 500-Year Summers in the 15 Years. And Now This. Here's an excerpt of an explainer at National Geographic: "...Europe’s five hottest summers in the past 500 years have all occurred in the last 15 years, not including this summer. All have been deadly. The 2003 heat wave was the worst, having led to the deaths of over 70,000 people; in 2010, 56,000 died in Russia alone. These extreme heat events are all connected to a slower jet stream that locks weather systems into place, says Michael Mann of Penn State University. Mann co-authored a study last year that linked the slowdown in the jet stream—the band of high-altitude winds that sweep around the globe from west to east—to last summer’s unprecedented droughts, heat waves, wildfires, and flooding events across the entire Northern Hemisphere..."
Meet the Man Bringing Together Farmers in Iowa to Talk About Climate Change. Here's the intro to a story at Grist: "In early March, just a week before the Midwest was inundated by catastrophic flooding, a dozen farmers gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Grinnell, Iowa, for an event billed as a conversation about “Faith, Farmers, and Climate Action.” “How is God calling you to use your farm to improve the world?” asked the evening’s facilitator, Matt Russell. “We’ve got this narrowing window of time in which we can act,” he said. “When we think about climate action—are you feeling any call to that?” Russell directs the Iowa branch of Interfaith Power and Light, a nonprofit that promotes a religious response to global warming. A fifth-generation farmer who runs a livestock operation with his husband in nearby Lacona, Iowa, the 48-year-old nearly became a Catholic priest in his 20s but then got a degree in rural sociology. Now he preaches that America’s farmers—a demographic seen as religious and conservative—are a secret weapon in the climate fight..."
How the Climate Crisis Will Change Your Plate in 2050. The Guardian has an interview; here's an excerpt: "...I was really struggling with that question – how are we going to fix a failing food system if we can’t necessarily rely on a critical mass of backyard-farming vegetarians to do it from the ground up? I began to feel confused about what the realistic solutions really were and that some of the sustainable food movement and its rejection of large-scale food production and affordable food was unrealistic. People would like to hear that there’s one solution, but unfortunately it’s going to take many, many different approaches and require lots of technology, a shift in consciousness, self-control, respect for tradition, a deep understanding of how we’ve misapplied technology – it’s going to require a lot of different facets to this solution. It’s not a silver bullet, it’s a silver buckshot..."
No More Denying: Climate Change is a Growing Economic Crisis. Here's an excerpt of a post at Medium: "...Any elected official or lawmaker who isn’t pushing for immediate action on climate change also isn’t doing their job to protecting our economy, our workers and our businesses. If our lawmakers and policymakers don’t take action now, “the potential for losses in some sectors could reach hundreds of billions of dollars per year by the end of this century,” climate assessment authors wrote. These aren’t some politically motivated pundits peddling scare tactics. Report contributors include more than 300 scientists and 13 federal agencies — including the departments of the Interior, Energy, Commerce, Transportation and Agriculture, which all report to President Trump..."
Climate Change Could Put These Colleges Underwater. Why They're Staying Put. USA TODAY has an interesting article; here's a snippet: "...But in colleges located in these threatened seaside regions, from Texas to Florida to New Jersey, administrators and scientists say they have no plans to move. Instead, they are raising buildings and constructing protective barriers in hopes of making their campuses safe for the foreseeable future. But in colleges located in these threatened seaside regions, from Texas to Florida to New Jersey, administrators and scientists say they have no plans to move. Instead, they are raising buildings and constructing protective barriers in hopes of making their campuses safe for the foreseeable future..."
Is the Climate Change Debate a Replay of the Reformation? Food for thought in an Op-Ed at Forbes; here is a clip: "...Mandating vehicle efficiency is rather like demanding that a portion of butchers’ sales be veggie burgers; Beyond Meat has shown that success for veggie burgers comes from satisfying consumers, not lecturing them on environmental ethics. This is where a carbon tax comes in: it is designed to change consumer preferences, reducing carbon emissions in favor of other consumables. It would also motivate producers to meet the demand for products that require less carbon emissions, either in their production or operation. Although the impact would grow over time, it would begin immediately upon implementation, and while it could theoretically be reversed, taxes on consumption tend to be extremely persistent."