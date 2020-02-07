To our readers

Remade Outdoors Weekend debuts today

We moved all our midweek Outdoors coverage into our weekly Outdoors Weekend section, and the first new-and-improved edition of that section is in today's paper.

The section will continue to be a mix of Dennis Anderson's column, stories on hunting and fishing, coverage of conservation, recreation, personalities and more — all that reflects Minnesotans' connection to our great outdoors. Now our traditional Wednesday content will live there, too.

You also will see more special editions of Outdoors Weekend this year, including expanded reports focusing on fishing, hunting, adventure travel and more. We'll tackle new topics as well. In today's section, for instance, outdoors writer Tony Kennedy and Anderson's column will take readers inside the trailer-camping and RV boom in Minnesota. Find it in today's Star Tribune.

We hope you like what you see in our new section. And thanks for reading the Star Tribune.