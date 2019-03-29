Whatever business you are in — manufacturing, retail, health care, travel, high tech — you must realize that first and foremost, you are in the service business.

We all know how we like to be treated when we conduct a transaction. We also know how we do not like to be treated. There is no excuse not to render exceptional customer service.

But it has always amazed me that some organizations expect their customers to put up with disappointing service. It's so much easier in the long run to expend a little more effort in putting your best foot forward.

So, based on personal experience and extensive research, I offer my ABCs for customer service.

A is for anticipate. Know what your customers need, what problems may arise, and how you can best serve them.

B is for business. Customer service is your business, no matter what you make or what service you provide.

C is for commitments. You vouch for planned delivery dates, not random drop-off times. Businesses live on commitments, which lead to steady repeat sales.

D is for details. No detail is too small to a customer who has come to expect perfection from you.

E is for empowerment. Every single person on your payroll must be empowered to make decisions on the spot that accommodate the customer first.

F is for fix the problem. When something goes wrong, find out the reason and correct it immediately.

G is for give customers what they want. Many don't really want their money back. They just want products or services that work the way they're supposed to.

H is for hiring the right people to create and maintaining a service culture. Recognize the skills and attitude you want, and make sure your staff supports that vision.

I is for the internet. Customer service has taken on a whole new meaning with the rise of social media and websites like Angie's List and Yelp. Google your company and see what you find. Refer to letter F if you don't like what you see.

J is for journey. Great service is not a onetime event. It's an ongoing trek over weeks or years.

K is for keep your word. Your word is your reputation, and your reputation is your future.

L is for long-term customer loyalty. It is not a hit-and-miss thing. You court it. You earn it. You cultivate it. You retain it.

M is for management, which needs to give employees the authority to help people before there is a problem, or be prepared to step in and handle the matter themselves.

N is for no customer service equals no customers.

O is for the other guys. What are they doing that you should be doing better?

P is for performance. Be aware of every opportunity to outperform your competition.

Q is for quick-witted. Be prepared to make adjustments to satisfy your customers.

R is for rebound, which is what you need to do to regain a customer's business.

S is for service with a smile.

T is for take care of your customers or someone else will.

U is for under-promise and overdeliver.

V is for value. Customers need to value your product, your service and your relationship.

W is for wow, as in constantly finding ways to wow your customers. Make every encounter as special as you can.

X is for express lane. There is no traffic jam in going the extra mile.

Y is for years. Your goal is to have a customer for life.

Z is for zealous. If you want to set up and run a business with longevity you have to service those clients with zeal.

Mackay's Moral: Customer service is not just another department; it's everyone's job.

Harvey Mackay can be reached through his website, harveymackay.com or by writing him at 2100 Elm St. SE., Minneapolis, MN 55414.