GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are adding residential options to its Titletown District near Lambeau Field.
Packers president Mark Murphy says the next development phase for the district includes as many as 150 apartments in a five-story building and 70 to 90 townhomes.
WLUK-TV reports the development also includes a four- or five-story office building which will accommodate about 400 employees. Work on the next phase is to begin early next year.
The Titletown District opened last year. So far, it includes a brewery and restaurant, a hotel, a sports medicine clinic, a park and a snow tubing hill. Work on a business and technology incubator is scheduled to wrap up in December.
