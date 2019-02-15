JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Isaiah Tisdale scored a career-best 29 points and made six free throws in the last 35 seconds as East Tennessee State fended off The Citadel 91-83 Thursday night.
Tisdale scored 20 of his 29 points after halftime and, despite being a 61 percent free-throw shooter, calmly sank six in a row after The Citadel had cut the ETSU lead to 83-80 on a couple of free throws by Hayden Brown.
The win secured the fourth consecutive 20-win season for the Buccaneers (20-7, 10-4 Southern Conference) and snaps a two-game skid. Bo Hodges and Patrick Good scored 18 points each for ETSU, which shot 53 percent from the floor, 32 of 60, and dominated the boards, 40-24.
Zane Najdawi matched Tisdale with 29 points for The Citadel (11-13, 3-10), making 10 of 16 field-goal attempts, including five from distance. Kaiden Rice added 21 points with seven 3-pointers and Lew Stallworth scored 18 with 10 assists before fouling out.
