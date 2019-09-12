TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Bruce Bochy's career record as an MLB manager before a victory Tuesday was 1,995-2,019 — also the exact years he has been a manager.
WATCH THIS: "How much do you really love the NFL?" is a question that will be answered if you watch Buccaneers at Panthers (7:20 p.m., NFL Network).
3-on-3 OT set to debut for WCHA women
While much will look familiar in the WCHA Women's League — defending national champion Wisconsin is the preseason pick to win the conference and the…
New York Yankees catch Twins in race for home run record
For so much of this MLB season, the focus has been on the rapid pace that baseballs are flying out of parks — with the…
Yankees and Tigers postponed, doubleheader set for Thursday
CC Sabathia's next trip to the mound will have to wait a bit.
'It's about time': Storm players excited about NBA 2K video game franchise including WNBA mode
With 144 players in the WNBA, the selection of players to choose from is almost overwhelming.