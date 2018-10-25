TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine, a key piece of the Jimmy Butler trade, has scored at least 30 points in each of his four games with the Bulls this year.
WATCH THIS The Wolves gave up 268 points in a pair of preseason losses to the Bucks. They meet for real — with Jimmy Butler — on Friday (7 p.m., FSN).
Where's the thrill? Minnesota football coaches lament lack of buzz for state tournament games at neutral sites
Harden to miss at least 2 games with hamstring injury
James Harden will miss at least two games because of a hamstring injury, starting with Houston's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Report: Houston offers four first-round picks for Butler
The Rockets made an offer to the Wolves for Jimmy Butler that included four first-round picks, ESPN reported. The four first-round picks are the maximum allowed in any trade under NBA rules.
FIFA president: new events will protect soccer's relevance
FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he is pushing for support of new competitions despite Europe's opposition because it is his duty to protect the "relevance of football."
How previous Twins managers did in their first season
Rocco Baldelli was named the 14th manager of the Twins on Thursday. Here's how his predecessors did in their first full season leading the club
