TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Eduardo Nunez's three-run homer for the Red Sox on Tuesday helped put him into ex-Twin World Series lore with Boston along with David Ortiz.
WATCH THIS: The Wild, on a three-game winning streak, returns from its second four-day break already with a home game against the Kings (7 p.m., FSN).
Blake cruises to fourth consecutive girls' tennis title
Mike Ach would love to say that Blake's fourth consecutive Class 1A team championship, which it won by defeating Rochester Lourdes in the semifinals and…
Wolves
Leonard scores 35, Raptors beat Wolves 112-105 to reach 5-0
Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 35 points, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0 and match the best start in franchise history.
Wolves
Heat score 45 in the third and roll past Knicks, 110-87
Hassan Whiteside scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Josh Richardson added 21 points and the Miami Heat rolled past the New York Knicks 110-87 on Wednesday night.
