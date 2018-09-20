TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Aaron Rodgers worries his knee will get worse if he keeps playing. "Yeah, obviously that's a concern," he said. Hopefully it goes the other way, though."
WATCH THIS: Vikings WR Stefon Diggs made an interesting and memorable appearance on Celebrity Family Feud. YouTube has the highlights you need.
Vikings
Vikings began revamping roste within hours after tie vs. Packers
Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman immediately began making calls after the tie finish against Green Bay.
Vikings
New Vikings kicker Bailey feels for Carlson but 'excited to move forward'
Dan Bailey, the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, lost his job in Dallas at the end of training camp and is now with the Vikings, who cut Daniel Carlson a day after he missed three field goals at Green Bay.
Sports
UFC's Jones suspended 15 months by USADA; can return in fall
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is eligible to return to competition by late October after completing a 15-month suspension for a doping violation.
Twins
Archer shines as Pirates top Royals 2-1 for 3-game sweep
Chris Archer pitched seven strong innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals with a 2-1 win on Wednesday night.
Twins
Braves snap 4-game losing streak behind Freeman, Toussaint
Freddie Freeman spent the previous four seasons playing for an Atlanta team that averaged 90 losses a year.
