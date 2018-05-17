TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

ESPN ranked all 32 NFL teams in terms of the confidence they had in their QB situation and pegged the Vikings at No. 9 after signing Kirk Cousins. In the same ranking a year ago, the Vikings were No. 17.

WATCH THIS

The road team has won all three games so far in the NHL Eastern Conference Finals. Tampa Bay hopes to keep that trend alive in Game 4 at Washington (7 p.m., NBCSN).

Garver

RANDOM FANDOM

"I hope that Mitch Garver can make significant improvement on the defensive side because he's not very good right now. Wilson is not the answer, despite the HR [Tuesday] night."

"Gertron" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Very different journeys from MLB to a Wharton MBA, but equally gratifying. Both entailed long hours and grueling work, and required a great support system." —Former Twins infielder Brendan Harris.

@BrendanHarris23