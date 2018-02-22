TIPSHEET

KNOW THIS

The call of Jessie Diggins' historic gold medal race came from Connecticut, not Pyeongchang. NBC has a broadcast center in Stamford, Conn., and all cross-country skiing play by play and color commentary for the Winter Games originates from there.

WATCH THIS

The Wild already has played 27 games against East teams, and Thursday's game at New Jersey will make it 28 (6 p.m., FSN). The vast majority of their games down the stretch, though, are within the Western Conference.

RANDOM FANDOM

"Watching the post-race interview, I was impressed how Jessie Diggins said that a team medal was so much more meaningful than an individual medal. Both women poured on the praise for their team. They know there is no 'I' in team. What great role models!"

"ron_reimann" commenting on startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Kawhi Leonard has missed 50 games this season, and the Spurs are 30-20 in those contests (.600). Only five teams have a win percentage better than .600 this season: the Rockets, Warriors, Raptors, Celtics and Cavs."

@ESPNStatsInfo