Q: I have a large uncovered outdoor patio that I’d like to make more inviting, but I dislike outdoor furniture with cushions and pillows. I’m not diligent enough to keep them clean and I end up with stained and musty-smelling perches that nobody would want to sit on. How can I make my area a destination without loading it up with upholstery?

A: For outdoor furniture items that will be easier to maintain, look for synthetic woven material, like wicker or corded weave. If you like the feel and comfort of upholstered outdoor pieces, we recommend Sunbrella textiles for a high-quality, durable option without the stress. This fabric is one of the industry standards for low-maintenance, outdoor fabric. If you have mildew, you’ll want to spray the cushions with white distilled vinegar and let it sit for an hour or so to absorb the mold and then rinse it off. If you need to scrub, try mixing some baking soda and water as a nonabrasive cleaning agent.

Laura Wilson is corporate manager of West Elm’s Design Crew.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design and a master’s in sustainable design from Philadelphia University. She joined staff writer Jura Koncius for the Washington Post’s Home Front online chat.