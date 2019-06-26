SPENCER, Ind. — Officials say they've rescued 60 roosters, hens and chicks from a home in central Indiana that were apparently being raised as part of a cockfighting operation.
The investigation began following anonymous tips and the Owen County sheriff's office searched the home last week, finding birds that had physical features consistent with cockfighting.
Investigators also reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A man and a woman who live at the home were arrested and they're expected to face charges.
The Humane Society of Owen County says Tuesday that four dead chickens also were found. The seized birds are being cared for until a court determines what should happen to them.
