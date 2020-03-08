Information from the public led law enforcement to capture the man they suspect shot and killed a pizza delivery man in Sioux Falls late last month.

Jahennessy Deunique LaPaul Bryant, 21, of Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday at an apartment building near Sycamore Avenue and 26th Street on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and manslaughter with a dangerous weapon. Bryant remains jailed Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bail.

“Several tips from the public led to the development of a suspect,” police said in announcing the arrest.

Casey P. Bonhorst, 30, was shot about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 26 while making a pizza delivery in the 2800 block of East Bragstad Drive just south of 26th Street near Cleveland Avenue.

People nearby heard gunfire and a caller to police reported seeing Bonhorst down in the street. He died at the scene.

Bryant has ties to a group of people in Sioux Falls who had plans to make money by robbing people, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.