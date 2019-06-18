Professional organizer Nicole Anzia joined staff writer Jura Koncius on the Washington Post's Home Front online chat. Here is an edited excerpt.

Q: Is there a solution to organizing those pesky plastic containers and lids? It is the one cabinet that gives me anxiety every time I open it.

A: I use bins inside my deep drawers to organize plastic containers and lids. I keep all the lids in one container, where they mostly sit upright, and then another bin for small containers. The remaining space has a few of the larger containers. Keep the number of containers to a minimum and clear out those without lids every few months.

Q: What if you don't have a lot of drawer or cabinet space in your kitchen? What are the main items you should keep on the counter?

A: The things on your countertop should be those you use most often, such as a coffeemaker, a toaster and the cooking utensils you use frequently. If you're short on cabinet and drawer space, get creative. Can pots and pans be hung from a wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted pot rack? Can knives be hung on a magnetic strip? Can wine glasses be hung on under-the-cabinet racks?