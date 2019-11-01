Finding a good, trustworthy house cleaner or cleaning service can be a challenge, especially if you haven't done it before. But because it saves so much time and energy, plenty of people decide it's worth the cost.

"Living in a clean home is money well spent," says Dan DiClerico of HomeAdvisor, which connects homeowners with a variety of service professionals. Still, he cautions, "expect to spend time to find the right person."

Decide what kind of service you want

Do you want a service or an individual? A professional cleaning company ensures someone always shows up. Also, you aren't responsible for screening employees, handling paperwork or carrying insurance. However, turnover tends to be high, so you're unlikely to get the same crew every time.

With an independent cleaner, you can establish a relationship, communicate your needs just once and negotiate additional services such as folding laundry or letting the dog out. Still, if an individual gets sick, you're out of luck. You may also need to pay federal and state taxes and carry workers' compensation.

"In our surveys, we find consumers who employ individuals tend to be more satisfied than those who use cleaning services," says Kevin Brasler, executive editor at Consumers' Checkbook (checkbook.org), a D.C.-based independent nonprofit consumer group that evaluates the quality and prices of local services.

Get recommendations

Personal recommendations are the best way to get a sense of a cleaner's work ethic, level of responsibility and trustworthiness. So ask your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers or check postings on Facebook or Nextdoor.

Schedule a meet-and-greet

Whether you're hiring an individual or a service, meet with the provider. Spell out your expectations and do a room-by-room walk-through. It's essential that you detail what you are picky about. If you want every knickknack picked up, dusted and put back in place, say so. Ask for references and contact them.

Be there for the first few cleanings

"You don't have to follow them around the house, but this gives cleaners the chance to say, 'This is more than I expected,' and you the opportunity to make sure they understand what's important, especially if you have any items you deem precious," Brasler said.

Calculate the costs

Checkbook.org estimates that hiring a service to do a weekly cleaning of an average home runs $125 to $150 per visit. HomeAdvisor estimates that the average cost of cleaning a home is $167. DiClerico says self-employed cleaners tend to be cheaper on average, charging $50 to $90 for two hours.

Frequency of cleaning is a factor in cost, with some cleaners charging less if they come weekly instead of monthly. You may pay less if you provide your own cleaning supplies. But don't make your choice on price alone. "A lower price doesn't mean lousy work or a higher price equal great work," Brasler says.

Protect yourself

Many cleaning services boast that they are "bonded and insured." While it sounds good, it doesn't mean much. "Services that advertise as bonded mean they have a type of bond that protects the company from theft by employees. It doesn't protect the homeowner," Brasler says.

Instead, professional services should carry general liability insurance to protect you should the housekeeper accidentally break a window, as well as workers' compensation insurance. Ask for a copy of the certificate of coverage. A reputable firm will be happy to provide it.

If you hire an individual, check with your insurance agent to see if workers' compensation is part of your homeowner's policy. If not, it usually costs only a few dollars to add and covers medical care and lost wages should your housekeeper be injured in your home.

Build trust over time

Unless you can be home when your house cleaner arrives, you'll have to give them keys and/or alarm codes. If you are using a professional service, ask who keeps track of keys and who has access to them.

For individuals, you can leave a key in a designated "safe" spot. If you feel comfortable with your cleaner, you can give that person their own key. DiClerico says some homeowners use "smart locks" that allow the user to punch a specific code into a keypad or smartphone app to unlock and lock the door.

Brasler reports that of all the complaints about house cleaning filed at Checkbook.org, the vast majority are not theft, but showing up late or not showing up at all.