Margot Shaw, founder and editor of Flower magazine, answered reader questions.

Q: What are the best types of vases to own?

A: I recommend glass cubes, low bowls, and small bud vases of different shapes and sizes to create impact with ease. I also like the popular compote container for loose, garden-y designs.

Q: I am seeing more tablescapes using small vases on Instagram and online. What do you think of using single blooms all over the table in small vases for a dinner party? Isn't it more likely they will tip over?

A: I am fond of single blooms in small vases on tables for several reasons. One, it's a simple design and easy to implement. Two, it allows for numerous color and variety options that work with whatever palette you're using. Three, low flowers allow for easier conversation. If you fill the small vases with water, almost to the top, they will not topple over unless someone is dancing on the table.