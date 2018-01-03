WASHINGTON — Tina Smith, who served three years as Minnesota's lieutenant governor and worked behind the scenes as an influential DFLer for years before that, will join the U.S. Senate on Wednesday.

Smith's rapid elevation to the Senate follows the resignation of former Sen. Al Franken, who stepped down a day earlier following sexual harassment allegations. Smith was scheduled to be sworn in as a senator at noon Eastern Time, when the U.S. Senate reconvenes for this year's session.

"I am proud of the work we have done together to build a better Minnesota," Smith said of her work as lieutenant governor to Gov. Mark Dayton, in a statement released Tuesday. "I look forward to continuing that work in Washington, D.C., and working hard to deliver results and improve the lives of Minnesotans as our United States Senator."

Smith, 59, will become Minnesota's junior senator alongside Sen. Amy Klobuchar, also a DFLer. That will make Minnesota just the fourth state to currently have two women as U.S. senators. Smith will become the 22nd woman to join the U.S. Senate, a new all-time high.

A New Mexico native, Smith moved to Minnesota in the 1980s for a marketing job at General Mills. She later worked for a public relations firm before becoming an operative and strategist for a several well-known DFLers, along with a stint as a vice president for Planned Parenthood of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

After Smith served as Dayton's chief of staff during his first term as governor, he recruited her as his lieutenant governor running mate for his 2014 re-election bid.

Tina Smith speaks at the Minnesota State Capitol on Dec. 13, 2017, after Gov. Mark Dayton named her as his choice to succeed Al Franken following his resignation from the U.S. Senate. Smith will be sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (Brian Peterson/Star Tribune via AP)

In an interview with the Star Tribune Wednesday morning, Smith said she's still waiting to receive her committee assignments but is interested in several of the panels that Franken served on: the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and Energy and Natural Resources. She's also eager to work on agricultural issues, calling it the foundation of Minnesota's economy, and said she wants to work on the farm bill as it comes up for renewal this year.

Lawmakers have a busy schedule in the coming months, from agreeing on a government funding bill to avoid a shutdown to finding a solution for the DACA program, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, that protects people who illegally immigrated to America as minors. President Trump wants to link the continuation of the program — scheduled to end in March — to the building of a wall on the Mexican border.

Noting that she's worked on the issue of undocumented immigrants as lieutenant governor, Smith said that it "seems unconscionable" to send young immigrants back to a country that has never been their home.

Like Franken, Smith is also against Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. She said Minnesotans want lawmakers to fix what isn't working in the law, "as opposed to just flat-out repealing it, because all that does is create even more chaos in our healthcare system."

And she is critical of the GOP's recent overhaul of the tax code, pointing to the Dayton administration's move to raise taxes on the top 2 percent and put more money into rural education and broadband.

"That's not what this tax bill that just passed does at all, so we have a big hill to climb in terms of finding common ground when I think our approaches [as Democrats and Republicans] are so different," said Smith.

She added: "I'm hopeful and optimistic that we can work together, but I'm not naive about the big differences that divide us."

Smith plans an early focus on issues that occupied her time as lieutenant governor, including economic development, rural broadband access, affordable child care and paid family leave.

Smith is planning to run in a special election in November to fill out the remaining two years of Franken's term. So far one Republican candidate for that race has emerged in state Sen. Karin Housley of St. Marys Point.