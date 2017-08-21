Miguel Sano must feel miserable right now, an All-Star power hitter missing a trip to Chicago’s south side, which can be a home run haven in August.

The Twins are 11-3 in their past 14 games, and they have a good chance to extend that run against the rebuilding White Sox, starting with today’s doubleheader.

Minnesota will have to do it without Sano, who landed on the 10-day DL Sunday with a stress reaction in his left shin.

The lineup looks different without Sano, but the timing of this injury actually isn’t terrible for the Twins. That’s because several other hitters have made big strides in recent weeks:

* Eddie Rosario is riding a 10-game hitting streak, batting .429 (18-for-42) during that stretch, including Sunday’s grand slam. He's batting .303 now for the season.

* Jorge Polanco has overcome a major slump to bat .397 for August with five doubles and two triples in 16 games.

* Byron Buxton has his own 10-game hitting streak. He’s batting .405 (15-for-37) over that stretch.

* Brian Dozier has 12 home runs since the All-Star break, including nine in his past 19 games.

* Max Kepler has a six-game hitting streak. Granted, he’s batting just .233 over that stretch, but that two-out, two-run double in the first inning Sunday was huge. Kepler has been in a serious funk against left-handed pitching, and he stroked that ball on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

The White Sox are 2-6 in their past eight games and plan to unveil two pitching prospects during this series. Carson Fulmer pitches Game 1 today, and Lucas Giolito pitches Tuesday.

Phil Miller is on the scene for us in Chicago, so look for his coverage this afternoon from Guaranteed Rate Field.