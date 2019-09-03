Here is a timeline of events for the fire aboard the dive boat Conception that was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast. All 34 people sleeping below deck on the boat are presumed dead; five crew members escaped.
SEPT. 2
— 3:15 a.m.: Mayday call from the Conception reporting fire
— 3:42 a.m.: Coast Guard deploys
— 4 a.m.: Ventura County Fire Department deploys
— 5:08 a.m.: Fire extinguished
— 6:58 a.m.: Conception sinks
SEPT. 3
— 9:20 a.m.: Search for survivors suspended
