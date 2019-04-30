July 15, 2017: Justine Ruszczyk Damond is shot and killed by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who responded to her 911 call of a possible rape in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

July 18, 2017: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the shooting, releases a brief account of her death based on an interview with Noor’s partner, Matthew Harrity, who said he heard a “loud sound” before Noor fired across him from the passenger seat and through the open window, striking Damond in the abdomen. Neither officer’s body camera was on at the time of the shooting.

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks through Hennepin County Government Center with his legal team in 2019.

July 21, 2017: Minneapolis Police Chief Janeé Harteau abruptly resigns upon the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges amid growing criticism and fallout from the shooting. Medaria Arradondo takes on the role of interim chief and eventually is named to the position.

July 26, 2017: Arradondo and Hodges enact a new body camera policy where officers must activate the devices when responding to any call, traffic stop or self-initiated activity.

Aug. 11, 2017: Justine Damond is honored at a public memorial gathering.

Sept. 12, 2017: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) turns over the results of its investigation to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who will make the decision on whether to charge Noor in Damond’s death. Freeman says he will make a decision by year’s end.

Dec. 13, 2017: Freeman is caught on tape telling activists that he hasn’t charged the case because he doesn’t have enough evidence, blaming investigators. He later apologizes for the remarks.

Dec. 20, 2017: Damond’s family in Australia openly expresses concern about the quality of the BCA investigation. Gov. Mark Dayton defends the BCA’s work.

Dec. 28, 2017: Freeman announces that he needs more time to make a decision about possible charges in the case.

Jan. 24, 2018: Freeman convenes a grand jury to gather more evidence but asserts he will make the charging decision. He previously said he would no longer convene grand juries in such cases.

March 20, 2018: Noor is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Damond’s death; he is no longer with the police department. The shooting showed evidence of “a depraved mind,” as the charges are defined, and “culpable negligence,” prosecutors said, when he fired the fatal shot from inside his police SUV. A second-degree murder charge is added later by prosecutors.

July 23, 2018: Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, sues the city of Minneapolis and several individuals affiliated with the police department, including Noor, for $50 million. The lawsuit is on hold until criminal proceedings are completed.

Aug. 15, 2018: Noor’s attorneys file a motion requesting that the charges be dismissed, arguing that his attempts to revive her with CPR prove that he wasn’t “depraved” when he pulled the trigger. The motion is later denied.

March 29, 2019: After months of hearings and motions, Judge Kathryn Quaintance issues her final rulings. Among them: that body camera footage from the officers immediately after the shooting will not be displayed to the courtroom gallery. Instead, it will be visible to the judge, jury and attorneys.

April 1, 2019: Jury selection begins with about 75 prospective jurors answering questionnaires that will be used to vet them for possible selection.

April 9, 2019: Opening statements begin. During more than three weeks of testimony, prosecutors emphasize investigative shortcomings while asserting that Noor did not act reasonably when he fired at Damond.

April 25, 2019: Noor takes the stand in his own defense, breaking his silence on the case and recounting his "split-second decision" to shoot.

April 29, 2019: Closing arguments take place and the jury receives the case for deliberations.