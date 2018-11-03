WASHINGTON — It's time to usher out daylight saving time across most of the United States and welcome back standard time.
The shift means it's lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness on the edge of town comes sooner in the evening.
At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
AP FACT CHECK: Claim that voters lose hunting licenses false
The North Dakota Democratic Party posted a misleading ad on its website and on Facebook that suggests state residents should reconsider voting in this year's…
National
Obama urges Georgia voters to elect Stacey Abrams governor
Former President Barack Obama urged Georgia voters on Friday to elect Stacey Abrams governor as a way to counter divisiveness and help keep Republicans from dismantling much of his legacy.
National
Trump rallies for 2018 Republicans _ with an eye toward 2020
President Donald Trump campaigned back-to-back Friday as he launched a feverish push to help elect Republicans in next week's voting — but he also looked ahead to facing off against "one of the lefties" he expects to challenge his re-election effort in 2020.
National
Many women ran for office, will they win in record numbers?
Gender politics have been a defining issue of this election cycle, beginning back with the mobilization by women against the victory and inauguration of President Donald Trump.
National
Justice lawyers fail to halt Trump financial records release
A federal judge denied the Justice Department's efforts to halt legal proceedings in a case accusing President Donald Trump of violating the U.S. Constitution — opening the door for Trump's critics to soon gain access to financial records related to his Washington, D.C., hotel.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.