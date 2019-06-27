Sarah Jones: The Pleasure Gardens

British photographer Sarah Jones is a master of light, motion and time. Working with large-format cameras, she often photographs a single subject — a horse, a rose garden, a fountain, a quartz crystal — achieving uncanny effects. At times, the objects feel both frozen and present, yet eerily out of sync with reality. She also brings in art-history references such as Eadweard Muybridge, the 19th-century photographer whose experiments in photographing motion proved, for instance, that when a horse trots, there is a moment when all four of its legs leave the ground. Jones alludes to this experiment in a tongue-in-cheek way with "Horse (After Muybridge) (I)," a single photograph of a white horse lifting its right front leg inside a white-walled room. (Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. Ends July 31. Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Mpls. Free. 612-822-1722 or weinsteinhammons.com)

Alicia Eler