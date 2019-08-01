I’ve led many hikes out of Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center over the years at this time of summer.

The center is located on the North Shore near Finland, Minn., so schoolchildren can enjoy the great views of Lake Superior. Yes, they liked the panorama of forests, rocks, hills and blue water, but they were more eager to gather and eat wild ripe serviceberries, red raspberries, strawberries, thimbleberries, dewberries, and, of course, blueberries.

The blueberry may be the most sought after of all wild berries in our part of the continent. This small fruit lures thousands of Minnesotans to the North Woods. Growing up, our parents took my brother, David, and me blueberry picking may times on August days in the jack pine forests of Hubbard County. Some berry-picking enthusiasts plan vacations during the ripe blueberry season, which can last from July through August, and even into September.

Blueberries grow on low shrubs in the sandy, acidic soil of dry open forests and clearings, and in rocky areas in the region of the coniferous forests.

One may be forced to walk long distances to be a blueberry picker: to bend and squat; to endure the hot sunlight and biting deer flies and mosquitoes; to watch out for poison ivy and thorny plants; and to share the forest with a black bear. Remember, the wild blueberry crop is among the black bear’s main courses, and we are out there gathering some dessert.

Jim Gilbert taught and worked as a naturalist for 50 years.