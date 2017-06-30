ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Civil War Museum says crews who dismantled and removed a Confederate monument in a sprawling St. Louis park found a time capsule inside the 103-year-old granite landmark.

Museum director Mark Trout tells KTVI (http://bit.ly/2trQblf ) that workers jackhammering around the last pieces of the 38-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) monument popped loose the waterlogged, sealed capsule.

Trout says the find this week was "like Indiana Jones." He says the capsule will be opened privately, with the contents being revealed at a fundraiser.

The monument had been the focus of an ownership dispute between the city and the museum before both sides on Monday announced an agreement that required the museum to remove it. The monument will be stored until a permanent site can be found.