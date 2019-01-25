8 p.m. at Utah • FSN, 830-AM

Home-and-home series with Jazz

Wolves update: The Wolves will likely again be without Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise) and Tyus Jones (sprained left ankle) as they close this three-game trip with their first meeting against the Jazz this season. They will also likely be without Jeff Teague, who missed his second consecutive game because of a sore left foot. In 13 career games against Utah, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game while Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points in 17 career games. The Wolves will also face the Jazz on Sunday at Target Center.

Jazz update: It has been an up-and-down year for the Jazz, who came in with high expectations after advancing to the second round of the playoffs last season. They started slow but are now among the top eight in the Western Conference entering Friday. … Former Wolves guard Ricky Rubio is averaging a career high 4.2 three-point attempts per game and is hitting 34 percent of those shots. … Second-year guard Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.3 points per game, up from 20.5 a season ago, while taking two more shots per game.

CHRIS HINE