The Timberwolves on Tuesday unveiled a new logo and color scheme during halftime of their final home game of the season.

The colors, which include midnight blue, aurora green, lake blue, moonlight grey and frost white, are a nod to the original team colors in 1989. The howling wolf design is similar to an alternate logo the team has used since 2008.

In a release, the Timberwolves said the new design is the first in a series of announcements surrounding a new identity and a "new era of Timberwolves basketball and the new direction the franchise is taking." New uniforms and a new court design will be unveiled later this summer.

The logo was created over the past 12 months as part of a collaborative effort between the Timberwolves ownership, team executives, the NBA and Mississippi-based design expert Rodney Richardson of RARE Design.