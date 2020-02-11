GAME RECAP

Impact player

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

The veteran point guard had 27 points, 11 assists, a steal and two blocks.

By the numbers

114 Points scored by Raptors starters, with four of them scoring more than 20

75-74 Halftime score with the Wolves leading by one

22 Points for D’Angelo Russell on 7-for-12 shooting with five assists in debut

57 Percent shooting for the Raptors, including 52% on threes (17-for-33)

23 Wolves turnovers

Staff reports