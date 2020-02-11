GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
The veteran point guard had 27 points, 11 assists, a steal and two blocks.
By the numbers
114 Points scored by Raptors starters, with four of them scoring more than 20
75-74 Halftime score with the Wolves leading by one
22 Points for D’Angelo Russell on 7-for-12 shooting with five assists in debut
57 Percent shooting for the Raptors, including 52% on threes (17-for-33)
23 Wolves turnovers
Staff reports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Nuggets come from 23 down to beat Spurs 127-120
Jamal Murray scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Nuggets rally from 23 down to beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-120 on Monday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Pets
Happy meal: Poodle stops for fast food, wins at Westminster
Chic and strong-headed, Siba the black standard poodle will only eat chicken — no meat, no veggies, not even turkey. That became a problem when handler Crystal Murray-Clas couldn't find any at the Westminster Kennel Club show Monday.
Gophers
Mississippi Valley State tops Alabama A&M 67-61
Torico Simmons hit 11 of 13 free throws and scored 26 points as Mississippi Valley State snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Alabama A&M 67-61 on Monday night.
Wild
Kucherov's OT goal lifts Lightning over Blue Jackets 2-1
The extra incentive to win was evident in the amped-up intensity, extra pushing and shoving, and scattered punches exchanged between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.