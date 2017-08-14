The Timberwolves' home opener will be Friday, Oct. 20, at refurbished Target Center against Ricky Rubio and the Utah Jazz.

The Wolves open the NBA season at San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, a game carried on ESPN.

Highlights of the schedule, released Monday, include:

•A Christmas Day game against the Lakers in Los Angeles, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. on TNT, the finale of five NBA games that day.

•A visit by NBA champion Golden State on Sunday, March 11, a game televised by ABC.

•A visit by LeBron James and Cleveland on Jan. 8.

•New Timberwolf Jimmy Butler returns to play his former team in Chicago on Feb. 9, and the Bulls are at Target Center Feb. 24.

•Seven appearances on TNT, including two against the Lakers (the second is Feb. 15 at Target Center). They will also have TNT games at Houston (Jan. 18), at Golden State (Jan. 25), at Portland (March 1), vs. Boston at Target Center (March 8) and at Denver (April 5).

•Nine ESPN appearances and eight games on NBA TV. The ESPN appearances are the season opener, Nov. 8 at Golden State, Dec. 6 at the L.A. Clippers, Jan. 10 vs. Oklahoma City, Jan. 14 at Portland, Feb. 7 at Cleveland, Feb. 9 at Chicago, Feb. 23 at Houston and March 2 at Utah.

•The Wolves play 15 back-to-backs; they had 14 last season. They play on New Year's Eve in Indianapolis and on New Year's Day at home against the Lakers.

•There are two five-game home stands and four three-game road trips.

TIMBERWOLVES 2017-18 SCHEDULE

Oct. 18 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 UTAH, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Oct. 24 INDIANA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 OKLAHOMA CITY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 DALLAS, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 CHARLOTTE, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 11 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Utah, 8 p.m.

Nov. 15 SAN ANTONIO, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 19 DETROIT, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 ORLANDO, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 MIAMI, 7 p.m.

Nov. 26 PHOENIX, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 WASHINGTON, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 3 L.A. CLIPPERS, 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dec. 6 at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 10 DALLAS, 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 PHILADELPHIA, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14 SACRAMENTO, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16 PHOENIX, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18 PORTLAND, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20 at Denver, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Dec. 25 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 27 DENVER, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Jan. 1 L.A. LAKERS, 7 p.m.

Jan. 3 at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 5 at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 6 NEW ORLEANS, 8 p.m.

Jan. 8 CLEVELAND, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10 OKLAHOMA CITY, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 NEW YORK, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 PORTLAND, 8 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 TORONTO, 8 p.m.

Jan. 22 at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Portland, 9 p.m.

Jan. 25 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 BROOKLYN, 8 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 MILWAUKEE, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 NEW ORLEANS, 8 p.m.

Feb. 7 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 SACRAMENTO, 6 p.m.

Feb. 13 HOUSTON, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15 L.A. LAKERS, 8 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 CHICAGO, 8 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

March 1 at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

March 2 at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

March 8 BOSTON, 7 p.m.

March 11 GOLDEN STATE, 2:30 p.m.

March 13 at Washington, 6 p.m.

March 17 at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

March 18 HOUSTON, 6 p.m.

March 20 L.A. CLIPPERS, 7 p.m.

March 23 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

March 24 at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

March 26 MEMPHIS, 7 p.m.

March 28 ATLANTA, 7 p.m.

March 30 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 UTAH, 6 p.m.

April 5 at Denver, 9:30 p.m.

April 6 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

April 9 MEMPHIS, 7 p.m.

April 11 DENVER, 7 p.m.