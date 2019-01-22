8 p.m. at Phoenix • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves try to repeat Sunday’s win over Suns

Wolves update: Having ended a two-game losing streak with a last-second victory over the Suns at Target Center on Sunday, the Wolves will try for two straight in Tuesday’s rematch. It is an important game, the first of three straight on the road; the Wolves play at Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday, then at Utah on Friday. The road hasn’t’ been good to the Wolves. They are 6-16 on the road this season, including 2-13 on the road against Western Conference teams. Those two victories both came at Oklahoma City, the most recent in Ryan Saunders’ first game as interim coach of the team. Guard Derrick Rose is coming off a 31-point performance Sunday, with 29 coming in the second half. C Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points Sunday, 28 in the first half. The Wolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games vs. the Suns and have won three of their past five in Phoenix.

Suns update: The Suns finished up an 0-4 road trip Sunday. Unfortunately the Suns, 4-19 on the road, aren’t much better at home at 7-17. But one of those seven home wins was against the Wolves, 107-99 on Dec. 15. Guard Devin Booker has averaged 23 points in two games vs. the Wolves this season, and forward T.J. Warren has averaged 21.

Injuries: Wolves G Tyus Jones (ankle) and F Robert Covington (knee) are out. Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Richard Holmes (foot) are questionable.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD