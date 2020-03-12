After the NBA suspended its season late Wednesday night, the Timberwolves are making their way back to Minnesota.



The Wolves were scheduled to fly from Houston back to Minneapolis late Thursday morning and they will await direction from the league on when they could resume team activities.



The Wolves stayed in Houston after playing the Rockets on Tuesday night. Their original travel plan involved having them stay in Houston until Thursday, when they were set to practice before leaving for Oklahoma City -- their second destination on a previously scheduled six-game road trip.



But after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, an illness caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus, in Oklahoma City, the league suspended the season Wednesday night. The news that the Wolves will be flying home is significant because other NBA teams have been told to self-quarantine, specifically those who have faced Utah recently.



ESPN reported players from the Raptors, Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and Cavaliers were being told to self-quarantine.



The Wolves haven’t faced the Jazz since Dec. 11, nor have they faced any teams that faced Utah in the last two weeks. Their last common opponent was Houston, who faced Utah on Feb. 22.



The Wolves may be able to resume practicing soon, as Dallas owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday night the league has told teams it could keep practicing even though the season is on hold.





