GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gorgui Dieng, Wolves

Dieng was the only Wolves starter to shoot over 50% with 21 points on 7-for-13 shooting to go with 15 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

36-36 Bench points for both teams.

11 Kings points in the fourth quarter.

23 Kings points off Wolves turnovers.

CHRIS HINE