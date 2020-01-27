7 p.m. vs. Sacramento • Target Center • FSN, 80-AM

Can the Kings be the charm again?

Wolves update: The Wolves enter on a nine-game losing streak. They will be trying to avoid a second double-digit losing streak in two months. But take heart. That last streak — 11 games starting Dec. 1 — was ended with a double-overtime victory at Sacramento on Dec. 26. Gorgui Dieng had a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double in that game. The Wolves, whose 6-17 home record is tied for second worst in the NBA, got 37 points from Karl-Anthony Towns in Saturday’s loss, his third straight game of 30 or more points. Point guard Shabazz Napier is coming off his first career triple-double. He had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in Friday’s loss.

Kings update: Sacramento ended a six-game losing streak with a victory at Chicago on Friday. It came on a night when coach Luke Walton moved leading scorer Buddy Hield (20.0 points per game) to the bench and started Bogdan Bogdanovic instead. Off the bench, Hield had 21 points and eight rebounds in a victory over the Bulls. Former Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica is starting and averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. Sacramento has lost three straight games vs. the Wolves.

Kent Youngblood