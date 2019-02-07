wolves gameday

6 p.m. at Orlando • FSN, 830-AM

Saric, Deng excel off the bench

Wolves update: One bright spot to emerge from the Wolves' 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday was the play of Dario Saric. Saric scored a season-high 22 points, with 16 of those coming in the first half. Saric hadn't scored in double figures before Tuesday since Jan. 15. … Luol Deng also provided quality minutes off the bench, scoring 18 points, with most of those coming in the second half. The Wolves are likely to be without the same four players they were without Tuesday: Derrick Rose (right ankle), Robert Covington (right knee bone bruise), Tyus Jones (left ankle) and Jeff Teague (left foot). … Taj Gibson will try to rebound from one of his worst games of the season. He had only two points on 1-for-4 shooting and the Wolves were minus-26 when he was on the floor.

Magic update: The Magic lost to the Wolves 120-103 at Target Center on Jan. 4. They will likely be without rookie big man Mo Bamba, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left tibia. … Nikola Vucevic has emerged as one of the leading centers in the Eastern Conference, raising his scoring average to 20.6 points per game from 16.5 a season ago. He had 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting in the teams' last meeting. … The Magic has the league's 26th-best offensive rating at 105.9 points per 100 possessions and the 13th-best defensive rating at 109.2. Thanks in part to the 7-foot Vucevic, they don't allow opponents to grab a lot of offensive rebounds. Their defensive rebounding rate is 79 percent, fifth best in the NBA.

chris hine