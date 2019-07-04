The Wolves are signing former Portland forward Jake Layman to a three-year $11.5 million contract, a source confirmed.
Layman, 25, continues the string of young forwards the Wolves have signed this offseason after Jordan Bell and Noah Vonleh. The Wolves are acquiring Layman, who was a restricted free agent, in a sign-and-trade with the Trail Blazers. The Wolves are acquiring Layman via the trade exception they created on draft night when they sent Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft.
