The Wolves are signing former Portland forward Jake Layman to a three-year $11.5 million contract, a source confirmed.

Layman, 25, continues the string of young forwards the Wolves have signed this offseason after Jordan Bell and Noah Vonleh. The Wolves are acquiring Layman, who was a restricted free agent, in a sign-and-trade with the Trail Blazers. The Wolves are acquiring Layman via the trade exception they created on draft night when they sent Dario Saric to Phoenix for the No. 6 pick in the draft.