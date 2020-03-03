7 p.m. at New Orleans • FSN, 830-AM

Pelicans are stronger with Zion

Wolves update: The Wolves are 2-7 since the trades that brought D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to the team, with most of that time spent without center Karl-Anthony Towns, who has a left wrist injury. Beasley and Russell have scored in double figures in every game they have played in since those trades. Beasley was 5-for-15 overall in Sunday’s loss to Dallas, but made four of nine threes and has shot at a 38.4% clip on three-pointers for the Wolves. Russell has averaged 23.7 points and 44.2% shooting with the Wolves.

Pelicans update: With Zion Williamson healthy, the Pelicans — an afterthought in the West while the rookie healed — have become playoff contenders. Despite a loss at home to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday — one in which Williamson scored 35 points — the Pelicans are in ninth place in the Western Conference, three games behind Memphis. New Orleans is 10-7 with Williamson playing, 4-2 in its past six games. Williamson is averaging 24.1 points overall and 28.2 points in his past five games. This will be the Wolves’ first look at him in the NBA. F Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans with a 24.6 scoring average and Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.1. Ingram had 34 points and Holiday 18 in New Orleans’ 107-99 victory at Minnesota on Dec. 18.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD