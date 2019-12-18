Wolves gameday

7 p.m. vs. New Orleans • FSN, 830-AM

Both teams on losing streaks

Wolves update: The Pelicans have just six wins and bring a 13-game losing streak into Wednesday's night's game after an overtime loss to Brooklyn on Tuesday, so the Wolves have an excellent chance of ending a couple losing streaks. The Wolves have lost seven straight overall and seven consecutive at Target Center. The last time the Wolves had an eight-game losing streak was from Nov. 28-Dec. 11, 2016. The Pelicans are just 2-12 on the road this season. ... F/G Andrew Wiggins had 34 in a loss to the Clippers on Friday. G Jeff Teague has averaged 22.8 points his past five games, shooting 60% and hitting 11 of 15 three-pointers. Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 39-point, 12-rebound, three-assist game in the loss to the Clippers, but he took a hard fall late in that game and is listed as questionable because of a left knee sprain for Wednesday's game. F Jake Lyman (left toe sprain) is out.

Pelicans update: Before Tuesday's game with Brooklyn, the Pelicans' 12-game losing streak included six defeats by eight or fewer points. But New Orleans has just one victory on the road vs. a Western Division team. The Pelicans are without Darius Miller (right Achilles) and Zion Williamson (right knee surgery). They are led by G Jrue Holiday (19.4 points, 6.8 assists), F Brandon Ingram (25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds) and G J.J. Reddick (16.1 points).

KENT YOUNGBLOOD