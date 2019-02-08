8:30 p.m. at New Orleans • FSN, ESPN, 830-AM

No luck for Wolves — Davis still with Pelicans

Wolves update: The Wolves have won two of their three meetings against the Pelicans this season, both coming at home. … Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 26.7 points and 20 rebounds per game against New Orleans this season, with the rebounds being the second most against any opponent. In the game Anthony Davis didn’t play against the Wolves, Towns went for 28 points and 17 boards. … Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.3 points in his three games against the Pelicans on 36 percent shooting.

Pelicans update: Anthony Davis remained a Pelican after Thursday’s trade deadline despite the Lakers’ attempts to pry him away. Davis didn’t play while talks were ongoing, but the Pelicans said Thursday that he will be allowed to play the rest of the season. It’s not clear whether he’ll play Friday. The Wolves faced New Orleans without Davis on Dec. 31 when Davis was out because of an illness, and the Pelicans won 123-114. Guard Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.9 points and eight assists per game.

CHRIS Hine