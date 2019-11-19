– Once again, the Timberwolves didn’t have Andrew Wiggins as they attempted to stop their first multi-game slide of the season in the building of a budding Western Conference power.

And the Wolves had just enough firepower against one of the top defenses in the league to come away with a 112-102 victory as Wiggins missed the game because of an illness. The Wolves trailed by two heading into the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and was 7-for-15 from three-point range for the Wolves (8-6). Jeff Teague had 21 points and 11 assists. Kelan Martin and Josh Okogie scored in double figures off the bench.

It was the Wolves’ bench that provided them an initial lift. With Gorgui Dieng putting in some solid minutes, the second unit plus Jeff Teague led the Wolves on a 10-run to end the quarter and give the Wolves a 36-32 lead.

The Wolves held a small lead for much of the second quarter as the Jazz committed 10 first-half turnovers, but Utah retook a 54-49 lead on an 11-2 spurt capped by a three from Joe Ingles. The Wolves responded with a 10-2 run to take a 59-56 lead into the locker room, but they did lose forward Jake Layman in the process, as he exited because of a foot injury.

Towns picked up his fourth foul with 5:03 to play in the third and the Wolves ahead 69-67, and Utah got back in it as they built an 86-80 lead in the first 2:37 of the fourth, prompting a timeout from Saunders to get Towns back in the game.

Wolves 112, Utah 102 Wednesday: 7 p.m. vs. Utah (FSN)

The Wolves tied it up on his three to make it 88-88 with 6:29 remaining before prevailing down the stretch.