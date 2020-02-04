- The Wolves were hoping some improbable history repeated itself on Monday night in Sacramento.

For the second time this season, they came here hoping to snap an 11-game losing streak. It’s intriguing to think of infinitesimal odds that had of happening: Two 11-game losing streak, ending in the same place, in the only two matchups the Wolves play there?

The Wolves wouldn’t have been in this predicament had they closed out what seemed like a sure win against Sacramento a week ago at Target Center … a loss that loomed larger considering the Wolves extended their streak to 12 in a 113-109 loss at the Golden1 Center.

The Wolves cut a 21-point second half Kings lead to two in the fourth quarter, but as has been the case several times this season, the Wolves had ceded too much ground that they had to make up as the Kings shot 14 of 27 from three-point range. The Wolves had a chance to tie with 4.7 seconds remaining after forcing a five-second violation, but an Andrew Wiggins three rimmed out.

De’Aaron Fox scored 31 to lead the Kings while Karl-Anthony Towns led six Wolves in double figures with 22. Andrew Wiggins had only 10 on 3 of 11 shooting.

The trade deadline is approaching Thursday with rumors swirling nationally around the Wolves — and their most discussed potential trade partner, the Warriors, had two representatives in attendance Monday. The Wolves looked like a team whose minds were elsewhere from the jump.

They fell behind quickly 18-4 and had trouble generating offense outside of Karl-Anthony Towns. Robert Covington, the subject of a lot of the trade speculation, was just 1 of 5, while Shabazz Napier and Jarrett Culver were a combined 0-for-8. Towns had 9 of the Wolves’ 20 points in the quarter.

The Wolves would chip away at Sacramento’s lead, which grew to as much as 15, and they trailed by nine, 29-20 entering the second. Except that only got worse.

Napier got going from the floor, but the Wolves couldn’t much defend the Kings, who scored 36 in the quarter. Halfway through the quarter the Kings went on a 12-4 run with Harrison Barnes hitting a three, Buddy Hield adding one off a Jarrett Culver turnover. That made the score 56-38.

The Kings would get their biggest lead of the half after Fox intercepted a lazy Andrew Wiggins pass and took it the other way for a layup to go up 20. The Wolves slumped into the locker room down 65-50 while they allowed Sacramentio to shoot 54%, 50% from three-point range. Fox had 17 and Hield 14 at the break.

It finally got a little better for the Wolves in the third when Jordan Bell came off the bench and a group that featured him, Josh Okogie, Kelan Martin, Jordan McLaughlin and Towns finally made their first significant run at the Kings. They cut a 20-point deficit to nine, 91-82, forcing the Kings to call a timeout. The Wolves would stay down nine, 93-84 headed into the fourth.

The Wolves would cut that lead to 95-90 as they held Sacramento to just two points over the first 4:24 of the final quarter. Gorgui Dieng added an exclamation point to that run with a monster slam. When Towns returned to the floor, the Wolves cut the lead to 97-95. A Kelan Martin three made it 101-98 before Sacramento reeled off five straight. The Wolves never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Injury updates

Forward Allen Crabbe missed his third consecutive game because of a left knee subluxation, but coach Ryan Saunders noted that Crabbe participated in an “intense” group workout earlier Monday, and that he’s trending in the right direction toward a return. Jake Layman also did some work after shootaround. Layman has been out since Nov. 18 because of a toe injury. Layman said he still can’t push off on the toe, Saunders said he was encouraged by the work Layman was putting in, though he didn’t have a timetable for his return.