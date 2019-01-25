GAME RECAP
Impact player
Andrew Wiggins, Wolves
Wiggins had 23 points on 9-for-23 shooting but took over the game when the Wolves needed it, scoring nine of the first 12 points in the fourth quarter.
By the NUMBERS
20 Turnovers for the Lakers.
33 Combined points for Jared Terrell, Luol Deng and Jerryd Bayless, reserves called on for extra minutes.
34 Second-chance points for the Wolves.
Chris Hine
