9:30 p.m. at Lakers • ESPN, 830-AM

Defense, rebounding still are lacking

Wolves update: The Wolves have yet to win a game on the road, going 0-6 so far this season, and this five-game swing through California and Portland threatens to be a flop if the Wolves can’t salvage a couple of wins on the back end of it. The Wolves enter Wednesday with the second-least efficient defense in the league, allowing 114.7 points per 100 possessions and are the worst defensive rebounding team in the league with a defensive rebound percentage of .662. ... It’s unknown if G Jimmy Butler will play or if he will decide to rest while G Jeff Teague likely won’t be able to suit up for a fifth consecutive game because of a left knee bruise. The Wolves have won their past five against the Lakers, including a 124-120 victory at Target Center on Oct. 29.

Lakers update: The Wolves have a lot of issues on and off the court, but the Lakers haven’t had a rosy start in the beginning of F LeBron James’ tenure. Recently, team President Magic Johnson had a frank conversation with coach Luke Walton about the team’s performance as the Lakers try to figure out how their players, both young and old, fit with James. Specifically, the Lakers are trying to find a way to mesh G Lonzo Ball and James.

CHRIS HINE