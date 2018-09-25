Timberwolves’ key dates
Tuesday: Training camp begins at Mayo Clinic Square
Saturday: First preseason game, at Golden State
Oct. 5: Only home preseason game, vs. Oklahoma City
Oct. 17: Season opener, at San Antonio
Oct. 19: Home opener, vs. Cleveland
