You just knew this would happen, this business partnership made between a rising NBA star known by his initials K.A.T. and a candy bar called Kit Kat.

Young Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has added the Hershey’s chocolate bar to a growing list of products he endorses as he builds both his brand and his game, all at the tender age of 21.

Aimed at a young “GenZennial” audience, he filmed three quirky commercials with a production crew that numbered nearly a dozen members at his suburban Twin Cities home shortly after the season ended.

He and the crew worked for more than five hours after boxes and boxes of the chocolate bar he said he has eaten since he was a child were wheeled into his home in a camping cooler.

In one shot, they fill a pantry out of which he peeks. In many others, he bites off a piece of that Kit Kat and apparently swallowed it all done.

"I'm not hungry at all," he said after the long shoot. "I ate like 30 Kit Kat bars."

Towns’ representatives approached Hershey’s with the idea and both sides agreed it was a natural.

Towns also has endorsement deals with Jack Links Beef Jerky, Panini, Nike, Beats by Dre, Gatorade, ProCamp/Hyvee, 2K Sports, Verizon and Call of Duty.

He co-stars with Sasquatch in a series of Jack Links commercials that have aired frequently during the NBA playoffs.

Asked if he believes in such a creature, Towns replied, “I am Big Foot.”

Well, he does wear a size 20 sneaker.