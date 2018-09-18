Timberwolves center Justin Patton had successful surgery to repair a broken foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Patton, who broke the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, had the surgery in New York performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery in collaboration with Timberwolves Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm. The Wolves said Patton would be sidelined indefinitely.

It's another setback for Patton, who fractured the same bone in his left foot shortly after the Wolves picked up 16th in the 2017 draft. He played in one game for the Wolves last season while spending most of his time with the Iowa Wolves of the G-League. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.5 rebounds in 38 games.