Jimmy Butler of the Timberwolves was chosen to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team on Tuesday, the fourth such selection of his career.



Butler, 28, also was second team from 2014-16 with the Chicago Bulls. He plays both guard and forward, and made the All-Star team during the season for the fourth time.

Butler had a defensive rating of 105.1, best on the Wolves, and was third among all shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus at +2.86.

The NBA defensive teams were chosen by 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, with players receiving two points for a first-team vote and one for a second-team vote.

The first team included center Rudy Gobert of Utah (192 points), center Anthony Davis of New Orleans (163), guard Victor Oladipo of Indiana (136), guard Jrue Holiday of New Orleans (105) and Philadelphia forward Robert Covington (90).

The second team was Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (90), Golden State forward Draymond Green (86), Boston center Al Horford (85), San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray (80) and Butler (79).