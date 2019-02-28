6 p.m. at Indina • Bankers Life Fieldhouse • FSN, 830-AM

Both Wolves, Pacers will battle back-to-back fatigue

Wolves update: Guard Jeff Teague missed his second consecutive game, a 131-123 overtime loss in Atlanta on Wednesday night, because of left knee soreness, and his status for Thursday’s game is unknown. Teague, an Indianapolis native, is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 assists in his career against the Pacers. He also played for the Pacers during the 2016-17 season before coming to Minnesota. If Teague can’t play, Tyus Jones would be in line for another start. The Wolves are 2-6 when they play with no rest between games. Their defensive rating in those games is 116.4 points per 100 possessions, 8.2 points better than when they have one day of rest.

Pacers update: The Pacers’ season was in peril when All-Star guard Victor Oladipo had to have surgery on a ruptured right quadriceps tendon. But the Pacers have the third-best record in the East, ahead of bigger name contenders Philadelphia and Boston. Bojan Bogdanovic has helped the Pacers stay near the top of the standings in Oladipo’s absence He was averaging 21.8 points over his past 10 games entering Wednesday. … The Pacers lost 110-101 in Dallas on Wednesday and are 8-3 when they are playing on no rest. Their defensive rating is 103.6 in such games, better than when they play with one or two days rest.

CHRIS HINE