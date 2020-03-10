7 p.m. at Houston • FSN, 830-AM

Porous defense is in for a challenge

Wolves update: After back-to-back wins over New Orleans and Chicago last week, the Wolves (19-44) suffered double-digit home losses to Orlando on Friday and in a rematch with the Pelicans on Sunday. … Since remaking their roster almost completely at the trade deadline, the Wolves are 29th in the NBA in defensive rating (117.0 points allowed per 100 possessions) and are giving up by far the most points in the paint of any team. Of late, the offense has been a concern as well. In five games this month, the Wolves have an offensive rating of just 106.7, 24th in the league during that span.

Rockets update: Houston (39-24) went on a six-game winning streak not long after the trade deadline — after acquiring Robert Covington in a multi-team trade from the Wolves — but the Rockets have lost their last four. Houston still boasts the second-best offensive rating (113.4) in the NBA. … Covington is averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds in 13 games since the trade. … The Rockets are 3-0 against the Wolves this year with an average margin of victory of 19 points.

Michael Rand