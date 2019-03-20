A brutal final leg of the Timberwolves season got off on the wrong foot Tuesday at Target Center.

Playing a Golden State Warriors team playing on a second straight night, the Wolves showed a little life in the first quarter but eventually got booted by the defending league champions 117-107.

With a slew of playoff teams in their immediate future — when Tuesday’s game started, nine of their final 12 opponents were in playoff position in the two conferences — the question now is how many more wins can the Wolves (32-39) find?

With the Warriors raining down threes (they were 19-for-42), the Wolves had their six-game home winning streak snapped while losing for the fourth straight time overall. This with a two-game road trip at Charlotte and Memphis looming for a Wolves team that, 9-28 on the road this season, have lost eight straight away from Target Center.

Playing well enough to win, the Warriors (48-22) allowed the Wolves to build a 13-point first-quarter lead, then spent the rest of the first half building a 12-point lead of their own.

After the Wolves opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run to tie the game on Josh Okogie’s three-pointer, the Warriors calmly went on a 14-1 run, with Stephen Curry scoring eight of those.

WOLVES X, GOLDEN STATE Y Thursday: 6 p.m. at Charlotte (FSN)

Indeed Curry scored 22 of his 36 points in the third quarter. Klay Thompson scored 15 of his 28 in the first and Golden State reserve Jonas Jerebko scored 14 of his 18 points in the second.

It was too much for a Wolves team again playing without Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Luol Deng and Robert Covington.

Down 20 early in the fourth quarter, the Wolves battled to within nine points on Tyus Jones’ two free throws with 2:27 left. But Curry stopped the run with his eighth three-pointer of the evening.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 26 points and 21 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 and Okogie had 19.

For a few moments in the first quarter it appeared the Wolves were going to jump on a team playing for the second time in two nights. After falling behind 5-0 to the Warriors, the Wolves went on a 22-4 run — with Towns scoring seven and Josh Okogie 5 — to take a 22-9 lead on Wiggins’ baseline move.

But the Warriors, one of the best first-quarter teams in the league, simply shrugged it off.

With Thompson scored 15 points in the quarter and Curry six, the Warriors finished the quarter on a 21-5 run to take a 30-27 lead into the second.

That lead had grown to 12 by the time the second quarter ended, with the Warriors making six of 13 three-pointers in the quarter and Golden State reserve Jonas Jerebko hitting three of three from outside on the way to 14-second-quarter points.

With Okogie scoring five and Towns four, the Wolves opened the third quarter on a 14-2 run, tying the game on Okogie’s three.

And then: Boom. Over the next four-plus minutes the Warriors out-scored Minnesota 14-3, going up 77-64 on Thompson’s baseline jumper. It really never ended. Curry was in the flow — he hit on seven of eight shots in the third quarter, scoring 22 points — and the Warriors ended the quarter on a 30-14 run to lead by 14 entering the fourth quarter.