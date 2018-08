The Timberwolves will open the NBA season on the road for the fifth consecutive season. The team's opener is Wednesday, Oct. 16, in San Antonio.

The home opener is Friday, Oct. 19, against the Cleveland Cavaliers and former Wolf Kevin Love.

LeBron James and the Lakers are at Target Center on Oct. 29 and Jan. 6, and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors are here on March 19 and March 29.

The season ends on April 10 at Denver; last season, that final-game matchup determined the Western Conference's final playoff team, the Wolves.

Minnesota will play 13 times on national TV — TNT (3), ESPN (9) or ABC. The ABC game is April 7 against Oklahoma City at Target Center.

The Wolves have 12 back-to-backs; the NBA average will be 13.3

Longest homestand is five games (Nov. 12-21), and longest road trip is five games (Nov. 2-9).

TIMBERWOLVES 2018-19 SCHEDULE

October

Wed. 17 at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 19 Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Sat. 20 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 22 Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wed. 24 at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 26 Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Mon. 29 L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Wed. 31 Utah, 7 p.m.

November

Fri. 2 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. 4 at Portland, 8 p.m.

Mon. 5 at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wed. 7 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. 9 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Mon. 12 Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Wed. 14 New Orleans, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. 16 Portland, 7 p.m.

Sun. 18 Memphis, 2:30 p.m.

Wed. 21 Denver, 7 p.m.

Fri. 23 at Brooklyn, 11 a.m.

Sat. 24 Chicago, 7 p.m.

Mon. 26 at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Wed. 28 San Antonio, 7 p.m.

December

Sat. 1 Boston, 7 p.m.

Mon. 3 Houston, 7 p.m.

Wed. 5 Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sat. 8 at Portland, 9 p.m.

Mon. 10 at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Wed. 12 at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sat. 15 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Mon. 17 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wed. 19 Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fri. 21 at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. 23 at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Wed. 26 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri. 28 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sun. 30 at Miami, 5 p.m.

Mon. 31 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

January

Wed. 2 at Boston, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. 4 Orlando, 7 p.m.

Sun. 6 L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

Tue. 8 at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Fri. 11 Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sat. 12 New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Tue. 15 at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Fri. 18 San Antonio, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sun. 20 Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Tue. 22 at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Thur. 24 at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Fri. 25 at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sun. 27 Utah, 6 p.m.

Wed. 30 Memphis, 7 p.m.

February

Sat. 2 Denver, 8 p.m.

Tue. 5 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Thur. 7 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Fri. 8 at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mon. 11 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Wed. 13 Houston, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Fri. 22 at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Sat. 23 at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. 25 Sacramento, 7 p.m.

Wed. 27 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Thu. 28 at Indiana, 6 p.m. (TNT)

March

Sun. 3 at Washington, 5 p.m.

Tue. 5 Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Wed. 6 at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sat. 9 Washington, 7 p.m.

Sun. 10 New York, 7 p.m.

Tue. 12 at Denver, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thu. 14 at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sun. 17 at Houston, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Tue. 19 Golden State, 7 p.m.

Thu. 21 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sat. 23 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Tue. 26 L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Fri. 29 Golden State, 7 p.m.

Sat. 30 Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

April

Mon. 1 Portland, 7 p.m.

Wed. 3 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. 5 Miami, 7 p.m.

Sun. 7 Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Tue. 9 Toronto, 7 p.m.

Wed. 10 at Denver, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)